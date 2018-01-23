Grand Bahama suspects arraigned for shop-breaking and stealing



Freeport, Grand Bahama – 24 year old Jovan Opell Nixon of Holmes Rock was arraigned on Monday 22nd January 2018, before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate Court #1 on (1) count of Stealing, (1) count of Shopbreaking and Possession of instrument for burglary. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 3 years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional services.

He was also arraigned before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Magistrate Court #2 on matters of Stealing, Shopbreaking and stealing from a shop. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 3 years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He was also arraigned before Magistrate Renkin Johnson in Magistrate Court #3 on similar charges, he pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional services until April 16th and 17th for trial.

32 year old Cody Rahming age 32 years of Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock, was arraigned before Magistrate Renkin Johnson in Magistrate Court #3 on the charge of stealing from a shop. He pleaded guilty, and the matter was adjourn to Tuesday 23rd January 2018 for sentencing.

