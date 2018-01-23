Police take out a long wanted suspects on Cowpen Road this afternoon…

Police involved shooting confirms two dead on Cowpen Road this afternoon…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is right now following a scene unfolding in the Cowpen Road area where a police involved shooting has taken place.

Detectives are right now in the Cowpen Road area where two male suspects are now deceased.

One suspect BP has identified as, Roy Stubbs and the other as Gerad Ernest Forest. Both were wanted men for years, who have evaded authorities for multiple crimes.

BP team wants to be the first to congratulate the Royal Bahamas Police Force for its stellar ZERO tolerance on crime. We have a report coming up this afternoon, which will display our disgust with the criminals. We believe it is a laudable exercise to let criminal know that the state ain’t playing with dem! The new team with COP Ferguson should be congratulated for making criminal feel unsafe.

