Government issues response to Canada’s Travel Advisory….

Bahamas Government must also warn the Bahamian traveling public on crime issues in Canada!



Canada is the latest to issue a travel advisory on the Bahamas. in response to that advisory the Government issued the following statement:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes note of the travel advisory issued by Canada on 23 January 2018 to its citizens traveling to The Bahamas.

“The safety and security of citizens and visitors to our shores is of paramount importance to the Government of The Bahamas.

“The two countries remain engaged on matters of mutual concern.”

Bahamas Press reminds the Government that there are many areas in the world where Bahamians should also be advised of when traveling. Who is warning Bahamians?

We report yinner decide!