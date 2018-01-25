Another set of dead weights at NIB goes home tomorrow to face “JOBLESSNESS”!



Nassau – More problems are brewing for some workers at the National Insurance Board as the government has agreed to fire some more workers tomorrow .

Now BP ga be honest, some of the persons have been lodging home for months on “Leaves of Absence”.

NIB’s management has made a decision to separate itself from such dead weight persons and let them stay home for good.

One of the persons is a hardcore FNM who was online campaigning for the party while sitting home for months, collecting a salary from the board.

We guess that person will have plenty time to lay up with her lawyer boyfriend who works almost 24-hours to support his gold-digger!

Boy, this is getting rough!

We report yinner decide!