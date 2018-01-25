Man shot on Plantol Street shooting last night identified…

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC’S HELP IN SOLVING COUNTRY’S LATEST HOMICIDE – Victim is Chamico Pheron Mackey age 35 AKA Daddy Meeks



Nassau – Police are searching for the suspects responsible for a shooting which has left a male dead on Wednesday, 25th January, 2018.

BP has learnt the victim in that 11th homicide in the country is Chamico Pheron Mackey age 35 AKA Daddy Meeks shown above.

According to reports, shortly after 10:00pm, a man was sitting in the doorway of his home on Irish Spring Court off Plantol Street, when a vehicle came through the corner and stopped in front of his house. Two men, one armed with a firearm came from the vehicle, approached Meeks and shot him before getting back into the vehicle and speeding off.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to revive the man. He was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile that husband who is alleged to have threw his wife three floors on a cruise ship docked at the port of Freeport has yet to be charged and we believe is now back home in the US. Well wait!

