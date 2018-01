Nassau – Traffic police have responded tonight to another traffic fatality on New Providence in the Boyd Road area.

Bahamas Press can confirm officers were at the scene of another gruesome traffic fatality where a woman was struck by a vehicle in the Pitt Road off Boyd Road community.

Now this is happening too frequent. In two other incidents the vehicles never stopped. How can we live like this? Heartless!

Sadly the victim died at the scene.

