Dump on Fire! Someone right on the site we believe has set the City Dump on Fire again!



Nassau – We are getting confirmation that the Landfill [City Dump] has once again caught flames. The fire, according to fire services, is huge and trucks are now in the area.

Now this is not the first time this area has caught fire. We know just bandits last year started the fire all along the Fire Trail West corridor intentionally and we believe the same has been done in this case.

We know there is an attempt to find a management company for the landfill, however, just a few weeks ago BP showed how persons who have returned to the dump digging into the garbage. No one said anything.

Where is Minister for the Environment Hon. Romauld “Romi” Ferreira?

We report yinner decide!

