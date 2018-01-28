An Accident is being reported on Firetrail West and Mckinney Ave right now…



Nassau – Motorists must remember that we all must share the road and the sooner we get that the better.

Right now BP teams are reporting an accident at the junction of Firetrail West and Mckinney Ave. There you would see this head-on accident between two vehicles.

Both cars broke-up in da road and drivers are now inconvenienced. Motortorist must learn and relearn some things about driving. Be courteous. Drive with due care and attention. Put down the cellphones while behind the wheel as driving requires everyone’s attention. Drive to arrive alive.

