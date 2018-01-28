Fire guts Mud Community in Abaco this morning…

High winds fuelled the blaze in Abaco this morning…Some 50 – 60 homes are completely destroyed…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is now following a morning fire on Abaco in the community of the Mud.

A fire report suggests stated at one of the closely built homes, which made it impossible for fire trucks to and crews to fight. High winds and dry structures also contributed to the quick movement of the blaze.

The fire has since been contained and unconfirmed reports suggest that between 50 and 60 shanty homes have been completely destroyed. No lives lost.





