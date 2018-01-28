Man shot by police Friday night was legally blind? Well what in da hell is dis?

Why didn’t the biker stop upon the order of police!



NASSAU – Bahamas Press is reviewing footage from that fatal police shooting on Plantol Street Friday evening.

One report suggests that the victim was legally blind and had just collected his dinner with some assistance while catching a ride home.

Another report suggests there was a chase and the driver of the motorbike failed to stop following that police chase. The victim was not armed. We don’t know where the driver of the bike fled, but he haul@## never stopped!

We report yinner decide.