Police must take back the streets of the capital by all means necessary or we will have a crop failure and murder tourism!

ILLEGAL FIREARM SEIZED, 2 MALES AND 1 FEMALE IN CUSTODY

Nassau – The enduring and dedicated work of the men and women of the Royal Bahamas Police Force has led to another illegal firearm being taken off the streets of New Providence.

Shortly before 4:00am on Sunday, 28th January, 2018 officers from the Anti-Gang and Firearms Unit along with officers from the Rapid Response Unit acting on information while at Victoria Avenue, conducted a search of a 2015 Kia Sportage jeep and recovered a black AK 47 machine gun and 17 rounds of ammunition.

Both suspects will face the courts this week.

