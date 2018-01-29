Cabinet firings continue as persons in the Bridge Authority are being sent home this morning….

Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning that the Director of the Bridge Authority Melissa Hall has been terminated just minutes ago.

Our information reveals the Government Manager of the Authority has been dismissed without any reason forthcoming from her Minister. WHAT IS DIS?

Other staff members also expected to be relieved this week as IMF recommendations to fire 40% of Government workers continue.

In the hardest month of the year the Minnis Administration appears to be firing Bahamians left right and centre. It’s Da People’s Time!

We report yinner decide!