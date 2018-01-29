Two Helicopters have joined police in a major operation this morning in the Southwestern New Providence corridor!

Nassau – Bahamas Press is in praise mode this morning as police are conducting a major operation in the South Western part of New Providence.

We understand there are intensive roadblocks along major corridors in in that section of the island, and TWO Helicopters – as BP have been requesting for years – are now airborne hovering over the community of Pride Estates.

Bahamas Press welcomes these operations and we support da Minnis Administration in delivering combat air operations against criminals.

THIS IS GREAT NEWS! We ga say is again – IF WE FAIL TO DEAL WITH CRIME WE WILL RESULT IN A CROP FAILURE IN TOURISM!

We report yinner decide!