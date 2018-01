NORTH ANDROS, The Bahamas — Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis and Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis led delegations into North Andros, Friday, January 26, 2018 to attend a Memorial Service in honour of the persons who lost their lives in the recent plane crash. The event was held at the Cathedral of Olive, Morgan’s Bluff, North Andros.

(Photos/Yontalay Bowe, OPM Media Services)