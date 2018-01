NASSAU, The Bahamas – Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Hubert A. Minnis, centre, leads a high level delegation of Cabinet Ministers and Government officials to Abaco for a full assessment on yesterday’s fire in the Mud settlement that has destroyed an estimated 55 structures, displacing some 150 persons. There were no major injuries reported. The Department of Social Services and the Red Cross are providing assistance. (BIS Photos/Yontalay Bowe, OPM Media Services)