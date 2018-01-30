Police say they are now investigating the Mud Fire – But ignores the dump fire?



Abaco, Bahamas – Police are investigating the cause of a large structural fire in the Mudd, Abaco.

Reports are that on Sunday 29th January 2018 shortly after 6:00am, police were called to the eastern area of the Mudd in Marsh Harbor, Abaco, where they met a large fire that had engulfed many homes. Abaco Volunteer Fire Services were called to the scene and Officers from the Police Fire Services in Freeport were flown in to assist. No lives were lost. One male is assisting police with their investigation into this matter.