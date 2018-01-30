These drivers keep knocking down people dead in the street and leaving the scene – WHAT HAPPENED TO THE CCTV SYSTEM?

THESE ACCIDENTS ARE HOMICIDES!



Nassau, Bahamas – Police on New Providence, are investigating a traffic accident which has left an adult male dead on Monday, 29th January, 2018.

Reports are that shortly before 8:00pm, a male was walking on Carmichael Road in the vicinity of Baillou Hill Road when he was struck by a gold colour Honda car, which left the scene. Paramedic were called to the scene but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are appealing to the public for any information which assist in locating the driver of the Honda car.