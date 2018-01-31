Primary School Student of the Year Foundation Makes Courtesy Call on the Governor General



NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation Board of Directors paid a Courtesy Call on Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling on Monday, January 29, 2018 at Government House.

The Foundation officially kicked off its search for the best and brightest primary school student of the year. The purpose of the call was to advise Her Excellency on plans for the 2018 Awards Program and to introduce the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year 2017 First Runner Up, Shari Smith, a student at Summit Academy.

Pictured seated from left: Sharlyn Smith, mother of Shari Smith; Vandyke Pratt, Foundation Chairman; Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling; Ricardo P. Deveaux, Foundation President & CEO; and Shari Smith, 2017 First Runner-Up, Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year. Standing: C.C. LaFleur, Foundation Vice-President of Programs; Gillian Wilson, Principal, Summit Academy; Frank Smith, father of Shari Smith; Linda Wallace, Foundation Director; and Myra E. Mitchell, former Foundation Vice-President. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)