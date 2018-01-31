The Governor General attends the Annual Red Cross Ball at Baha Mar



NASSAU, The Bahamas – Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling was welcomed to the Red Cross Ball upon arrival at Baha Mar on Saturday evening, January 27, 2018 by Bahamas Red Cross Society’s President Craig Gomez, Red Cross Director General Caroline Turnquest, and Baha Mar’s Senior Vice-President of Administration and External Affairs Robert Sands, who led her into the ceremonies.

A photo also shows Minister of Social Services and Urban Development the Hon. Lanisha Rolle arriving, third right, at the event. (BIS Photos/Derek Smith)