Carnival Bands facing legal threats for unlawful use of material…

Will there be Carnival this year 2018?



Nassau – Bahamas Press is getting word that the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival Bands could be facing some legal fights following the use of unauthorized material.

Some of the band groups exercised a motorcade over the weekend using material, which were unauthorized. A legal letter has been issued ordering a sit down as to how these events occurred with compensation requests to be determined.

Bahamas Press will allow yinner to read the letter for yourselves! What will Carnival Bands President Dario Terrelli now do?

We report yinner decide!



