Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of Fr. Michael Grittens, the Rector of Church of The Ascension, Lucaya, Grand Bahama.

Fr. GRITTENS was found dead this morning in his apartment. He had failed to show up for mass this morning, which force concerned parishioners to pay a visit to his home. There he was found unresponsive.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto him oh Lord! AMEN…