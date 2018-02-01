Hundreds fired since May 10th Line up looking for a job and register with Labour Department!

Grand Bahama “Labour on the Blocks” Event – February 17th



NASSAU – The Department of Labour encourages all jobseekers in The Bahamas or abroad, and employers with vacancies to register with in the Department’s recruitment database: jobseekers.bahamas.gov.bs

Persons attending the “Labour on the Blocks” Job Fairs are asked to bring along their NIB Card, and a valid Government-issued ID such as a passport or voters card. Registering in the database in advance is also recommended.

For more details on the “Labour on the Blocks” initiative, please contact the Public Employment Services Unit at The Grand Bahama Department of Labour. 352-7865/6

