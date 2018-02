Nassau – Police have once again locked down a community in the vicinity of the Milo Butler Wholesale Store just in the Peach Street area.

There we can report police locked down all surrounding areas and gun battles could be heard in the distance.

Early Monday morning police did the same near the Pride Estates Community arresting some 26 individuals. No word of their arraignment has yet come?

We await an update on this latest operation.

We report yinner decide!