Governor General Hosts Dinner in Honour of Retired President of Court of Appeal Dame Anita Allen



NASSAU, The Bahamas – Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling welcomed guests to a Dinner in Honour of Dame Anita Allen, President of the Court of Appeal (Retired) on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Government House.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon Hubert Minnis and Mrs. Minnis attended. In group photo, the Governor General is seated, centre, with the Prime Minister, Dr. Minnis at centre left and Dame Anita Allen, centre right. Also pictured seated from left: Minister of State in the Ministry of Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson, President of the Court of Appeal Sir Hartman Longley, Mrs. Patricia Minnis, Algernon Allen at third right, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis and Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis.

Legal community friends stand behind. The Governor General is also pictured giving her welcome to the dinner guests. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)

