One confirmed case of TB in Centreville House…

Nassau – Bahamas Press sources in the health department have now confirmed one case of confirmed TB.

Here is a report you will only get on Bahamas Press. This morning health officials arrived at Centreville House to begin screenings for persons who might be exposed to the virus.

Those screenings by Department of Public Health officers began on the ground floor of the building.

BP can confirm the individual contracted with TB is an employee who works for a Government Department at the building, and had been in hospital with a confirmed case for the past two weeks. WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS?

No word from the Minister or the media has come on this breaking report. No communication has been advised to Parliament and well from what we know perhaps the public will not get wind of these developments until next week.

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands emphasised a few days ago the low rates of the disease in the country. This came after a report of a possible case at the University of the Bahamas.

Early in January, health officials screened more than 3,000 residents in Eleuthera for TB. On January 16, the Minister said that while there are over 100 confirmed cases of TB on Eleuthera, but added that less than four of these are “active”. Those persons were admitted to hospital and treated.”

We report yinner decide!