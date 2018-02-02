POLICE SEEK HELP IN LOCATING MISSING MALE

Was Trevonte Rashad Taylor last seen on Grand Bahama?



Nassau – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 17 year old Trevonte Rashad Taylor of 27th Avenue, Miami, Florida, who was reported missing by family members.

Taylor is of a light brown complexion, 5’9” tall and of a slim build.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taylor, especially persons on the island of Grand Bahama, is asked to contact the police immediately.

