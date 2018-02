According to reports, shortly after 11:00pm, Wednesday 31st, January, 2018, officers from Drug Enforcement Unit acting on information, went to Saunders Beach, West Bay Street, where they recovered a 36ft Go-fast Intrepid vessel with three 300 Yamaha engines. The vessel was reportedly stolen on Tuesday 30th January, 2018 from a dock in Abaco. It is valued at $400,000.00.

Five adult males, believe to be from Bimini, were taken into custody and are assisting police with this investigation.