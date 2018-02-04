Murder in Brougham Street last evening…victim is Okell Solomon Sr. of Laird Street….#13



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting a homicide last night which unfolded in the Brougham Street off East Street around 11pm last evening. The victim we understand was taken to hospital but died a short time later after suffering single gunshot wound to the body.

Two men approached the victim demanding his vehicle which was parked in the area. He declined speeding off. The gunman fired a single shot in the direction of the victim hitting him.

The victim drove to the nearby Southern Police Station injured to report the matter. EMS later arrived on the scene. And although he arrived at hospital he died a short time later.

BP has identified that victim as Okell Solomon Sr. of Laird Street. He becomes the 13th homicide victim on record in the country.

Meanwhile we still have no update on that husband, who is alleged to have aided in the death his wife who fell down three floors to her death while on a cruise docked in Freeport, Grand Bahama some weeks ago.

Also, we have heard nothing on the 26 men arrested in a special OPBAT operation last week Monday morning in the Pride Estates Community. No one has been charge. What a waste of resources!

We report yinner decide!