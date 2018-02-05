Rony Jean-Charles has been released by Justice Gregory Hilton this afternoon…

Government agreed with Fred Smith for Rony Jean-Charles’ release!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting the release of Rony Jean-Charles this afternoon by Justice Gregory Hilton in the Supreme Court this afternoon.

Government counsels agreed on the release of Jean-Charles after detaining him at the Detention Centre upon his arrival back into the country on Friday.

Attorney General Carl Bethel, Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson, and Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Kayla Green-Smith sat in the gallery.

Loren Klein, QC, and Gary Francis represented the government, and Mr Jean Charles was represented by QCs Fred Smith and Damien Gomez, and junior partner Dawson Malone.

Application for stay will be heard on February 8th when submissions on his status will be heard.

