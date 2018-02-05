Speaker Hon. HALSON Moultrie to announce the suspension of the MP for Englerston the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin in the Parliament…

Englerston MP to be suspended for all of Wednesday’s sitting of Parliament!

Nassau- Bahamas Press has learned Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin will be denied access to the Lower House for the entire day of Wednesday.

Speaker Halson Moultrie, who murdered Democracy on the floor of Parliament, took exception to Englerston’s comments in an earlier sitting and singled-out the member in a vicious attack from his chair on Wednesday past.

Rather than protect the Opposition, Speaker Moultrie went further and attacked the opposition calling all PLP MPs in the chamber “Sympathizers”. This is unbecoming of a Speaker!

The opposition all walked out of Parliament as the Speaker huffed and puffed like a Jack (yinner finish it) during the session. Moultrie named Englerston without following the proper procedures.

We report yinner decide!