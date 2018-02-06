Dump fire must have started again



WELL DAS SOMETHING EH? People does get smoke out – GET FIRED! GET DEY CONTRACTS CANCELLED! While the media say nothing about what affecting yinner?! While Rony JEAN-Charles [Da man with more than one name] getting all yinner press attention!

In other news: Good morning from Goodman’ s Bay! Da dump must have caught again with more smoke out west than ever! All the people belly and side hurting and guess what? No one has made an outcry to have this problem fixed! The Minister gone sleep and the PM is lost! NO PLAN! NO SOLUTION! NO REMEDY to fix da dump! Ahhh Well – ITS YINNER TIME!

