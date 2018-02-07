Newly-Elected FNM Torchbearers Youth Association Made Courtesy Call on the Prime Minister

Any Plans for the Bahamas Yet?



NASSAU, The Bahamas — The newly-elected Executive Board of the Free National Movement Torchbearers Youth Association paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert A. Minnis (centre) on Monday, February 5, 2018 at the Office of the Prime Minister. The executive board offered ideas to continue to empower young people of the nation through entrepreneurship and opportunity.

Pictured front row, from left: Latice Knowles-Penn – 3rd VP, Carlyle Bethel – President, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, Gabrielle Mckenzie – 1st VP, and Heather McDonald – Advisor. Second row, from left: Kasey Collie – Trustee, Osano Neely – Assistant Treasurer, and Hannah Miller – Assistant Secretary General. Third row, from left: CJ Williams – CR, KC Wallace-Whitfield – Trustee, and Xavier Knowles – Assistant Secretary General. (Photo/Yontalay Bowe, OPM Media Services)