POLICE INVESTIGATES ATTACK ON A FEMALE JOGGER



NASSAU – According to reports, shortly after 8:00pm on Tuesday, 6th February, 2018, a female was jogging in the western district of New Providence, when she was attacked by a male.

Security officers from nearby resort responded to her distress and assisted her to a nearby police station. Police have taken an adult Bahamian male into custody in connection with this matter.

The US Embassy has issued since a notice to its citizen following these developments noting, “While this event happened near the Goodman’s Bay Park, caution should be used in all areas of New Providence while traveling by foot after dark.

“Use caution when walking at night in the Goodman’s Bay Park area. Be aware of your surroundings. Review your personal security plans.”

