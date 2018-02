Victim is Keno Strachan



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting another carjacking, which has taken the life of a male in the West Ridge Community moments ago.

We can confirm that male who BP have identified as, Keno Strachan, was robbed out his vehicle and then shot multiple times by his attackers.

Strachan has since passed away at hospital.

He becomes the second individual to be killed in this manner and the 14th persons to be murdered in this year in the country.

