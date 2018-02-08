Second Carjacking claims the life of the Food and Beverage Director at Melia!

Homicide victim #14, Keno Strachan, was a former C. R. Walker and SAC student….



Nassau – Bahamas Press your only real news source is now getting more information on that fatal carjacking where bandits murdered a male in the West Ridge community.

We are learning the victim to be, Keno Strachan, a stellar employee of Melia Resorts in Cable Beach, who worked as Food and Beverage Director. He is a former student of C. R. Walker and SAC. And was a former track star.

Police said that shortly before 10:00pm, they received a report of gunshots being heard in the area of Munnings Drive, South West Ridge. Officers responded to this location and discovered a male lying in front of a residence with injuries to the body.

Paramedics transported the male to hospital; where, a short time later he was pronounced dead.

Strachan is the second male to be murdered on the streets following a carjacking of this kind. This is madness.

So far none of the attackers have been caught by police. We invite anyone in the said area with a camera, who might have seen something, to please make contact with detectives.

We report yinner decide!