RBDF Investigates Haitian Landing Behind The Defence Force Base!

Where were the defence force patrols in this area?

Haitian migrants caught just outside the Defence Force Base at Bonefish Pond this morning. Where were the Defence Force patrols…

Coral Harbour Base – Police patrolling the Marshall Road area early this am discovered three l undocumented Haitian nationals.

They informed the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marines stationed in Southern New Providence who also combed the area, locating a wooden sailing sloop just after 4 am.

A subsequent search by officials from the Defence Force, Police and Immigration has resulted in the apprehension of 25 more Haitian nationals. Investigations are ongoing.

