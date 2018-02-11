Police shot Sylvester McKenzie dead in the street in Golden Gates!

Man shot by police has never had any police incidents in all his life – and has never ran afoul of the law – WHAT IS THIS?

Every parent must now be concern about their child response with authorities…

Nassau – Bahamas Press is following more details following the shooting death of Sylvester McKenzie, a local jet ski operator on Sunday.

Now according to police, shortly before 11:00am on Sunday, 11th February, 2018 police officers acting on information, went to Golden Circle off Cedar Way, where they observed a man engaged in a drug transaction with others.

Upon seeing the officers, one of the males produced a firearm and fired it at the offices. The officers, being in fear for their lives, fired at the man, resulting in him being fatally shot.

Police recovered from the suspects’ vehicle, a .40 Pistol and a kilo of cocaine with a street value of $15,000.

Now this is interesting because Sylvester had never had any encounters with officers and has no criminal record. What in the hell is this?

Her Majesty’s Coroner visited the scene and will continue investigations into this matter.

