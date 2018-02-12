Carrying flower to a complete JACKASS!?



Well check this out: After attacking women and engaging commentary where it was stated that it is ok to beat women the FNM PR machine decided they should go and give the SPEAKER a flower. Well what is this?

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Speaker of the House of Assembly the Hon. D. Halson Moultrie welcomed Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians, the Hon. Lanisha Rolle (centre), Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, and Senator the Hon. Jasmin Turner-Dareus, in a courtesy call on Monday, February 12, 2018. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna