Opposition boycotts proceedings of the House in protest to the SPEAKER!



Statement from the Office of Glenys Hanna Martin MP for Englerston On The Way Forward Into Parliament:

The Speaker of the Honourable House of Assembly has by his recent conduct and utterances lowered the standards of our Parliament and has abused the authority of the Chair.

On January 31st, the Speaker named and suspended me from the House contrary to the Rules and further refused me access to the House.

Last Wednesday, 7th February the Speaker again engaged in unparliamentary conduct which has become the subject of wide and negative public commentary resulting in the naming and suspension of all remaining Opposition members.

In these circumstances I have determined not to attend Monday’s (12 February) proceedings in solidarity with my Parliamentary colleagues.

We shall return to the House on 14th February united to pursue a Motion of No Confidence in the Speaker.

