DEAR Editor:

EVERYONE KNOWS THAT THE BASSER-MAN IS A LOLLY-BOY AND A TIPTOE-BOY!!!

HOW COULD WE HAVE PLACED A PERSON OF DIMINISHED RESPONSIBILITIES IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT OF

OUR PARLIAMENTARY VEHICLE???

I FEAR THAT SOMETHING SERIOUS IS GOING TO HAPPEN AS WE APPROACH THE CURVE IN THE ROAD AT ‘GO SLOW BEND’!!!

Signed,

THE BAHAMIAN