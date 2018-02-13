PM Minnis chased out of office by Farmers Association in the country!

PM run through the backdoor from Farmers



Nassau – We are learning of a big breakdown at the Office of Prime Minister where former were denied a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Minnis.

The Farmer’s had an appointment with the Prime Minister for 3.45pm. The appointment was confirmed one week ago.

So instead of the PM stopping and speaking with the farmers who came at his office…he went through the back door and drove off without speaking with them. One of the farmers almost got knocked down.

Meanwhile every Bahamian who believes in democracy are asked to gather in Rawson Square this Wednesday morning at 9am!

We report yinner decide!