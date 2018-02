Pregnant employee hurt following the robery



Nassau – We are live at KFC Carmichael Road where two staff members are injured following a robbery at the store. MASKED gunmen entered the store just minutes ago and robbed the establishment of all its cash before fleeing into Golden Gates community.

Workers jumped through the drive through window to escape the terror. Police are now on the scene.

One pregnant employee fell during the ordeal and had to be taken to hospital.

We report yinner decide….