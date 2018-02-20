Employee returned back to position in Gaming Board

Cabinet agree that Ian Tynes be appointed Gaming Board Secretary…

Nassau – Bahamas Press has breaking news coming right now out of the Gaming Board of the Bahamas where we can confirm Cabinet has appointed Ian Tynes Acting Secretary of the Gaming Board.

We can also report that Bridgette Outten, who was removed from her position, has been placed back as Deputy to the Secretary.

The Minnis Government, which began a blood axing at the board, fired more than 50 persons and beheaded the entire top Gaming Board executive team.

We are learning that the Government is now realizing that this was a grave mistake as some of the staff was permanent and pensionable.

Meanwhile some 25 staff members have tested positive for the exposure of TB. And still there is no word as to when the mold-infested building will be corrected. Many of the staff members have respiratory conditions.

We report yinner decide!