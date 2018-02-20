Government agrees to pay terms of bonuses for NIB’s Union tonight!

Labour withdrawal at Board scheduled for Wednesday has been called off…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning tonight that the UNION at NIB has reached an agreement with the minister and management.

In that agreement inked this evening we understand NIB shall pay everyone on the new scale. Additionally, it has been agreed that all outstanding bonuses and benefits will be paid during the March pay period. Those payments we can confirm will be retroactive to January.

This will mean workers at the Board will avoid a withdrawal of labour which was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

