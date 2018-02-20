Ret. Justice Thompson says PM analogy with Speaker is not complete



Dear Editor,

I note that, in his contribution to the debate on confidence in the speaker of the House, the honorable prime minister likened the position of speaker of the House to that of a judge. He stated that a person being disrespectful to a judge in court would be liable to be cited for contempt.

This is true, but the honorable prime minister did not complete the analogy. He did not state that if a judge descended to the level of making personal attacks on an attorney or any person appearing before him or her, that judge would be subject to disciplinary action, and most likely would be relieved of his or her position.

Signed,

– Jeanne Thompson