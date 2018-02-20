Staff expected to withdraw their labour at the National Insurance Board!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning all hell has broke loose at NIB today after staff learned increment payments will be paid according to the old scale.

The decision was made by the board today and forced an immediate reaction with employees.

Staff met outside the courtyard with Union Leaders who told staff the press will be notified with these developments and come tomorrow morning they expect all workers to withdraw their labour.

Bahamas Press is following these developments as nationwide unrest continue to build against the Minnis Government!

For the first time since the beginning of its operations NIB has reported a loss under the Minnis regime.

It’s the people’s time!

We report yinner decide!

Caption: Scenes from outside the National Insurance Board’s head office on Baillou Hill Road.