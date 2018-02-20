We have another bad traffic accident on Grand Bahama Monday night

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WITH 18 YEAR-OLD IN HEPBURN TOWN EIGHT MILE ROCK



Freeport – Police in Grand Bahama, are investigating a traffic accident that has left an 18 year old male, of Hepburn Town Eight Mile Rock, in critical condition at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Reports are, that on Sunday 18th February 2018, shortly after 8:00pm, police were called to a traffic accident that occurred on Queens Highway, in the Deadmans Reef area, involving a gray Saturn Sedan with two (2) occupants. The 18 year old driver, lost control, ran off the road and over turned. He was transported via ambulance to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. The passenger received minor injuries.

Police are investigating.