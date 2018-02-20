With hundreds showing up and thousands unemployed the Labour Department called its Job Fair a “smashing success”!???

THE LABOUR DEPARTMENT called hundreds showing up seeking a job [Their Words] “a SMASHING Success”! Which could only mean FIRING BAHAMIANS was a successful FNM exercise!

Success although not one Bahamians is hired?



Freeport – Hundreds of job seekers turned out in full force at The Ministry of Labour and Department of Labour’s first ‘Labour On The Blocks Job Fair’ in Grand Bahama on Saturday, 17 February as they registered for jobs with the Department of Labour’s employment data bank and local companies attending the event.

The event was a smashing success. On hand to personally welcome and greet the job seekers was the Minister of Labour, Senator the Hon. Dion Foulkes. Also in attendance were the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest; the Hon. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Grand Bahama; Mrs. Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini and Mr. Frederick McAlpine, Member of Parliament for Pineridge.

The last term when Dion Foulkes was Labour Minister the country witnessed its worst ever unemployment statistics. We are on track to break his last record of unemployment.

