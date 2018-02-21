The Mosko Group is a Project Partner with OBAN? Well wait – THE PLOT THICKENS…

Lines in Thursday’s Punch main story:

“Lawyer Greg Cottis and Mosko Group Ltd, a Project Partner, are advisors to Oban Energies. DPM and Finance Minister Peter Turnquest, who is also a CPA, is the FNM MP for East GB.

“The Minnis Govt has approved the deal despite the scandalous revelation that a court in Florida found that Krieger, of West Palm Beach, Fl, and his father Sheldon Krieger, of Jupiter, Fl, had both defrauded investors out of millions of dollars in a failed hedge fund company venture in the U.S.”