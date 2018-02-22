Security Officer Murdered at Seafood Facility



Nassau – Police are investigating a shop breaking incident at a Gulfstream Seafood processing centre on Gladstone Road.

According to reports, shortly after 7:00am, police officers were called to investigate a shop breaking and stealing complaint at the Seafood Processing Center on Fire trail Road, west.

While searching the compound, officers discovered an unconscious male; believed to be the security guard.

He had visible injuries to his body. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident now records the 19th homicide for the year and the 5th such homicide in the past week…

